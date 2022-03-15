Oriente Petrolero hosts Royal Pari in the second leg of the first round in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

This battle of Bolivian clubs in the first and only qualification round of the Copa Sudamericana is much tighter than its Jorge Wilstermann-Guabirá counterpart that has Wilstermann up 4-0 after the first leg. Oriente Petrolero visited Royal Pari a week ago to the tune of a 3-2 away victory and will look to take that momentum back home and straight through to the tournament's group stages.

How to Watch Oriente Petrolero vs. Royal Pari Tuesday:

Match Date: March 15, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream Oriente Petrolero vs. Royal Pari on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first leg of the matchup, Oriente Petrolero scored early after an out-swinging corner kick met the head of Maximiliano Caire to put the visitors ahead. Ten minutes later, Guimer Justiniano put the game level with a first touch finish following a rebound from the goalkeeper.

In the second half, striker Facundo Suárez made a beautiful turn and finish inside the box to put Petrolero up again. Jorge Rojas then gave his team a two-goal lead late in the match before Gilbert Álvarez pulled one back for the home team, leaving the matchup 3-2 after the first leg.

Royal Pari will need to strike as early as possible in order to open the game up and make it a thrilling second leg, while Oriente Petrolero will hope to control the pace throughout the match at Ramón Tahuichi Aguilera Stadium and secure its spot in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stages.

Regional restrictions may apply.