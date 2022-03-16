Skip to main content

How to Watch River Plate vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Uruguayan clubs River Plate and Liverpool face off on Wednesday in Copa Sudamericana action.

Exactly one week ago, Liverpool hosted River Plate at Centenario Stadium in the first leg of the qualification round towards the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the visitors with Thiago Borbas' finish being all that was needed to secure the victory for River Plate.

How to Watch River Plate vs. Liverpool Today:

Match Date: March 16, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream River Plate vs. Liverpool on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first leg, Liverpool came out swinging with a couple of chances that forced goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo into some uncomfortable positions.

Then, in the 16th minute, the home side's goalkeeper Sebastián Lentinelly brought down Borbas inside the box which led to the referee calling a penalty kick for the visitors. Borbas himself slotted it home with a powerful finish to give River Plate the definitive 1-0 lead.

Fabricio Díaz (LIV) and Marcos Montiel (RP) both received red cards in the match and will be unavailable for the second leg on Wednesday.

In league play, River Plate are coming off of a 1-1 draw at home to last-place Cerro Largo, with Horacio Salaberry scoring the home side's only goal of the match.

Liverpool, meanwhile, just lost 1-0 away at Maldonado and will hope to convert that grief into motivation in its visit to River Plate for the second leg of the qualification round towards the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

Regional restrictions may apply.

