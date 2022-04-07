Skip to main content

River Plate vs. Racing Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

On Thursday, Uruguayan club River Plate hosts Racing to kick off Group B action in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

Racing is enjoying its best start to a season in years and will hope to translate that run of form to the international stage when it opens its Copa Sudamericana campaign on Thursday in Uruguay against River Plate. Led by head coach Fernando Gago, the Argentine club is undefeated and No. 1 in the Argentine first division tournament.

How to Watch River Plate vs. Racing Today:

Match Date: April 7, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream River Plate vs. Racing on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Racing is the last unbeaten team left in Argentina after getting off to a 5-3-0 start in league play to go along with a league-leading 18 goals this season. Enzo Copetti leads Gago's men with six goals and four in his last three matches for the club.

The team's most recent outing was a dominant 4-1 defeat of Club Atlético Sarmiento in the Primera División tournament thanks to goals from Copetti, Tomás Chancalay and Javier Correa.

Racing is on a five-match winning streak in all competitions. It will look to keep the perfect streak alive when it visits the Uruguayan side River Plate to kick off its international competition action in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

River Plate vs. Racing

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
