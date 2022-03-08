Skip to main content

How to Watch Royal Pari vs CD Oriente Petrolero: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Royal Pari takes on CD Oriente Petrolero in the first stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

The first stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana begins this week. On Tuesday, a pair of Bolivian teams will meet for the first leg of their matchup as Royal Pari takes on Oriente Petrolero.

How to Watch Royal Pari vs CD Oriente Petrolero Today:

Match Date: March 8, 2022

Match Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Espanol

Live Stream Royal Pari vs CD Oriente Petrolero on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Royal Pari earned a spot in this tournament by virtue of its fifth-place finish in Bolivia's 2021 Primera Division, while Oriente Petrolero was sixth in that same division last year. The two teams will play a two-leg match, with the next meeting coming on March 15.

Royal Pari appeared in the 2019 Copa Sudamericana, where it defeated Monagas on penalties in the first stage and Macara on away goals in the second stage. The team wound up losing to La Equidad in the Round of 16, ending its run.

Oriente Petrolero last competed in this tournament in 2010, where it advanced to the second stage. The next year, it made it to the Copa Libertadores, but hasn't played in CONMEBOL competition since.

In the current Bolivian Primera Division standings, Royal Pari is fifth in Serie B, while Oriente Petrolero is third in Serie A.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

