São Paulo vs. Everton Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch São Paulo vs. Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

São Paulo looks for its second win in two matches at the 2022 Copa Sudamericana when it hosts Everton on Thursday.

Group D play at the 2022 Copa Sudamericana got off to a thrilling start last week when São Paulo visited Ayacucho and won 3-2 thanks to a late-match penalty kick from Luciano da Rocha Neves. The Brazilian giant will now host Chilean side Everton, who tied Jorge Wilstermann 1-1 in its international tournament debut.

How to Watch São Paulo vs. Everton Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 7

Brazilian goalkeeping legend head coach Rogério Ceni has São Paulo firing on all cylinders to start the campaign with the previous 3-2 victory over Ayacucho preceding a dominant 4-0 win over Athletico Paranaense in the club's Brazilian first division regular-season debut. Argentine forward and former LaLiga striker Jonathan Calleri scored a hat-trick to secure all three points for Ceni's men.

Everton, meanwhile, is coming off of a defeat in league action against Huachipato, which snapped a seven-match unbeaten run in the Chilean first division. The club is currently No. 7 in the standings with 13 points, just four below No. 1 club Colo-Colo.

São Paulo and Everton will face off in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana at Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in Brazil on Thursday.

