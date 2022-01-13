Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Genoa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A thriving AC Milan team begins its 2021-22 Coppa Italia campaign when it hosts a struggling Genoa side on Thursday night in the last 16.

The feeling is that this is AC Milan's time. The club is primed for a potential run deep into the competition and could lift the cup for the first time since 2003. 

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Genoa Today:

Match Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3

Live stream the AC Milan vs. Genoa match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan comes into the game against Genoa looking to make it three wins in three games across the league and cup to begin 2022, having followed up the impressive victory over Roma with a clean sheet in Venice.

Genoa may have appointed Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko to try and turn its fortunes around after a terrible start to the season, but he has not done much better than his predecessor, losing 1-0 at home to relegation rivals Spezia in its last game. The club is now five points from safety and has won just once in its last 19 games in Serie A and the Coppa Italia. 

AC Milan has had the better record recently in the rivalry, registering seven wins in its last 10 games.

The last time these two teams faced each other in the Coppa Italia was in 1985. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

AC Milan vs. Genoa

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ac milan
Coppa Italia

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Genoa

3 minutes ago
Lecce Spezia
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Lecce vs. Vicenza Calcio

23 minutes ago
Atletico Madrid
Spanish Super Cup Soccer

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Club

58 minutes ago
Penguins
MLB

How to Watch AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Without Cable

1 hour ago
Soccer Fans 2
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso

1 hour ago
Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs. Ethiopia

4 hours ago
USATSI_17023602
Figure Skating

How to Watch Figure Skating European Championships - Women's Short Program

6 hours ago
Golf Course
Asian Tour Golf

How to Watch Singapore International Championship, First Round

14 hours ago
boise state
NBA

How to Watch Boise State at Nevada

16 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy