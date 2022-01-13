A thriving AC Milan team begins its 2021-22 Coppa Italia campaign when it hosts a struggling Genoa side on Thursday night in the last 16.

The feeling is that this is AC Milan's time. The club is primed for a potential run deep into the competition and could lift the cup for the first time since 2003.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Genoa Today:

Match Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3

Live stream the AC Milan vs. Genoa match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan comes into the game against Genoa looking to make it three wins in three games across the league and cup to begin 2022, having followed up the impressive victory over Roma with a clean sheet in Venice.

Genoa may have appointed Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko to try and turn its fortunes around after a terrible start to the season, but he has not done much better than his predecessor, losing 1-0 at home to relegation rivals Spezia in its last game. The club is now five points from safety and has won just once in its last 19 games in Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

AC Milan has had the better record recently in the rivalry, registering seven wins in its last 10 games.

The last time these two teams faced each other in the Coppa Italia was in 1985.

Regional restrictions may apply.