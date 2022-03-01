Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AC Milan and Inter Milan are separated by a mere two points in the Serie A standings.

Serie A play has been very tightly-contested over the last few matches. Both of these teams are separated by two points and hoping to get a win today. Inter Milan comes into this match with 55 points and AC Milan has 57. 

How to Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream AC Milan vs Inter Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan has one more win than Inter Milan but also has won more loss. The club comes into this match having won two of the last five matches with three draws. Inter Milan comes into this match having won one match in the last five with two losses and two draws.

Napoli is currently at the top of the Serie A standings with 57 points, and AC Milan could jump ahead in the standings with a win today. 

Inter Milan doesn't want another loss to extend its streak of not winning matches, so this will be very important for the club to win. AC Milan will look to take care of business and extend the lead it has on inter.

Tune into fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada) at 3 p.m. ET to catch the Serie A action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

