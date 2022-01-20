How to Watch AS Roma vs. Lecce

The eighth and final spot in this season's Coppa Italia quarter-finals will be decided between AS Roma and Serie B hopefuls Lecce.

Jose Mourinho is under increasing pressure to turn the tide at AS Roma, a quest that can move wildly in one of two directions when they host Lecce in the Coppa Italia’s last 16 on Thursday.

Victory and a move into the quarter-finals may improve The Special One’s case to keep on at the Stadio Olimpico, but an unexpected defeat would throw his future into further doubt.

How to Watch Roma vs. Lecce Today

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Roma vs. Lecce on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Giallorossi beat Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday to end a run of three games without a win (2L, 1D), but the job is far from complete ahead of their meeting with lower-league Lecce.

Mourinho has unsurprisingly been linked with the vacant managerial position at Everton amid rumors Roma would consider changing mid-season, though it’s understood he isn’t interested in a move to Merseyside:

It just so happened to be this stage of last season’s Coppa that Roma suffered a surprise exit at home to Spezia, however, putting the team on alert to ensure an even grander capitulation doesn’t await.

The job isn’t exactly straightforward for Roma—currently seventh in Italy’s top-flight—either, considering their guests sit fifth in Serie B and have lost just twice in all competitions this term.

No team in Italy’s second tier has conceded fewer goals than Marco Baroni’s men, whose top league scorer, Gabriel Strefezza, has scored one more than Roma counterpart Tammy Abraham (eight).

By contrast, the Giallorossi have suffered more defeats at home (three) so far this season than Lecce has anywhere (two), though it’s worth noting those losses were to Serie A leaders Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Juventus.

All eyes will be on the Stadio Olimpico as Roma looks to become the eighth and final team to book a place in the Coppa quarters, while Lecce can play without pressure in their pursuit of an upset.

