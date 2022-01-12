Skip to main content

How to Watch Atalanta BC vs Venezia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atalanta travels to Gewiss Stadium to take on Venezia in a Coppa Italia match.

Atalanta is coming off a 6-2 win over Udinese. Over the last five matches, Atalanta has gone 3-1-1 and is fourth in the Serie A standings with 49 points. Luis Muriel had two goals in the win over Udinese, and Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso had three saves.

Atalanta won their match against Udinese after three weeks off, due to a postponement of their match against Torino.

How to Watch Atalanta BC vs Venezia Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live stream the Atalanta BC vs Venezia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Venezia has continued to struggle this season and is looking for its first win since December 14th, 2021, a 3-1 victory over Ternana. Daan Heymans, Domen Crnigoj, and Francesco Forte all had goals in that victory. Mattia Aramu leads Venezia in scoring with five goals and three assists in all competition play. 

Venezia is coming off a 3-0 loss to AC Milan. 

Atalanta is 9-2-0 on the road but have struggled at home by comparison with a 3-3-3 record.

The last time these two teams met, Atalanta BC won 4-0 and midfielder Mario Pasalic had three goals. Pasalic and Duvan Zapata have a combined 17 goals in Serie A play.

Atalanta is 7-2-1 in the last 10 Serie A match, whereas Venezia is 2-3-5.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Atalanta BC vs Venezia

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
Time
8:20
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
