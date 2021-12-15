Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cagliari vs AS Cittadella in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cagliari faces AS Cittadella in second round play in the Coppa Italia.
    Author:

    The second round of the 2021-22 Coppa Italia will continue on Wednesday, with Cagliari taking on AS Cittadella, with the winner advancing to the next round to face Sassuolo in January,

    How to Watch Cagliari vs AS Cittadella Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Cagliari vs AS Cittadella on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cagliari's first-round matchup was against Serie B side Pisa, with Cagliari winning 3-1. Razvan Marin and Alessandro Deiola both scored goals in the first half for Cagliari, and an own goal from Pisa led to a 3-0 halftime score. Pisa managed to get things closer with one second-half goal, but Cagliari's victory was never seriously threatened.

    In Serie A play, Cagliari is currently in 19th, with just one win through 19 matches.

    As for Cittadella, the Serie B team advanced thanks to a win over fellow Serie B side Monza in the first round, with Cittadella winning 2-1 in that match.

    Orji Okwonkwo, on loan to the team from Bologna, scored the first goal, then Mamadou Tounkara put his team back in front for good late in the half after Monza had tied it.

    Cittadella is currently in seventh place in Serie B with 28 points, two spots below Monza.'

    This will be the first time that these two sides have faced.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

