    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fiorentina vs Benevento in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fiorentina faces Benevento in second round play in the Coppa Italia.
    Author:

    The Coppa Italia second round continues on Wednesday with three matches. Fiorentina and Benevento will face in third match of the day, with the winner set to move to the next round and face Napoli in January.

    How to Watch Fiorentina vs Benevento Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Fiorentina vs Benevento on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fiorentina advanced to this round off of a 4-0 win against Serie B side Cosenza in the first round. 

    Dušan Vlahović scored a pair of goals in the victory. The 21-year-old forward leads Serie A this season with 15 goals; no other player has more than 13. Nicolás González and Lorenzo Venuti also scored in the win over Cosenza.

    Fiorentina is in fifth place in Serie A right now with 30 points.

    Benevento advanced to the second round after an overtime win over fellow Serie B team SPAL in the first round.

    It looked liked Benevento was going to cruise to a 1-0 victory after a first-half goal from Riccardo Improta, but an own goal in stoppage time tied the match up. Benevento's Gabriele Moncini came through in overtime with a penalty kick goal to put his team through to this round.

    Benevento is currently fourth in the Serie B standings.

    These teams last met in March when Benevento was in Serie A, with Fiorentina winning 4-1. Benevento won the first meeting that season by a 1-0 tally.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Fiorentina
    Coppa Italia

