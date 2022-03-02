Skip to main content

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Juventus FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A Coppa Italia semifinal matchup will take place today with Fiorentina vs Juventus.

In a highly anticipated semifinal matchup, Juventus and Fiorentina meet again after its last match in November for Serie A play that resulted in a 1-0 victory for Juventus. 

Its previous match was a battle back and forth and resulted in a late-match goal by Juan Cuarrado.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Juventus FC Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live stream the Fiorentina vs Juventus FC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fiorentina is coming off an upsetting 2-1 loss against Sassuolo where Arthur Cabral scored the equalizing goal late in the match but, gave up a goal six minutes later to end in defeat. Bartłomiej Drągowski made several saves throughout the match. 

The match wasn’t without controversy as Giacomo Bonaventura was called for a handball and then awarded a red card for challenging the call. Fiorentina didn't play well for the rest of the match which did not help its efforts.

Juventus had a dramatic last match, as well, where it defeated Empoli 3-2. Moise Kean got the scoring started in minute 32, but Empoli scored a tying goal seven minutes later. In the waning seconds before halftime, Dušan Vlahović scored his first of two goals.’ Vlahović earned his second goal of the match and Empoli was able to put in another goal later on in the match, but it was too little too late. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Fiorentina vs Juventus FC

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

How to Watch Nantes vs. Monaco

By Christine Brown
4 minutes ago
Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington vs Colorado

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Banfield vs. Dock Sud

By Rafael Urbina
4 minutes ago
soccer fans
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Juventus FC

By Christine Brown
4 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy