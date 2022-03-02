In a highly anticipated semifinal matchup, Juventus and Fiorentina meet again after its last match in November for Serie A play that resulted in a 1-0 victory for Juventus.

Its previous match was a battle back and forth and resulted in a late-match goal by Juan Cuarrado.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Juventus FC Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Fiorentina is coming off an upsetting 2-1 loss against Sassuolo where Arthur Cabral scored the equalizing goal late in the match but, gave up a goal six minutes later to end in defeat. Bartłomiej Drągowski made several saves throughout the match.

The match wasn’t without controversy as Giacomo Bonaventura was called for a handball and then awarded a red card for challenging the call. Fiorentina didn't play well for the rest of the match which did not help its efforts.

Juventus had a dramatic last match, as well, where it defeated Empoli 3-2. Moise Kean got the scoring started in minute 32, but Empoli scored a tying goal seven minutes later. In the waning seconds before halftime, Dušan Vlahović scored his first of two goals.’ Vlahović earned his second goal of the match and Empoli was able to put in another goal later on in the match, but it was too little too late.

