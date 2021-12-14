Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    How to Watch Genoa vs Salernitana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Genoa faces Salernitana in second-round play in the Coppa Italia.
    The second round of the 2021-22 Coppa Italia begins on Tuesday with three matches. Genoa will host Salernitana in the final game of the day.

    How to Watch Genoa vs Salernitana Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Genoa vs Salernitana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both of these clubs currently compete in Serie A, where they last met in October. Salernitana won that match 1-0, with Milan Duric scoring the only goal of the match. Salernitana took 10 shots, with four on target. Genoa took 18 shots, but only three of those were on target.

    Genoa earned a spot in this round of Coppa Italia after a 3-2 win over Serie B side Perugia in the first round. Perugia got off to a quick 2-0 lead by the 10th minute, but Genoa fought back. An own goal from Perugia led to the match being tied, with Yayah Kallon later kicking the winning goal.

    Salernitana also defeated a Serie B club in the first round, defeating Reggina by a 2-0 score.

    Both goals came off the foot of Federico Bonazzoli, who scored one just before the half and one just after the half. The 24-year-old striker leads Salernitana in goals in Serie A this season with three.

    The winner of this match will face AC Milan in the next round.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Genoa vs Salernitana

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    2:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
