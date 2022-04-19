Inter Milan vs. AC Milan Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. AC Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AC Milan and Inter Milan met on March 3 at San Siro in the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals, a match that ended in a scoreless draw between the two rivals from Milan. On top of the winner-take-all second leg on Tuesday, AC Milan and Inter are No. 1 and No. 2 in the Serie A standings, with the Nerazzurri two points below.
How to Watch Inter Milan vs. AC Milan Today:
Match Date: April 19, 2022
Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
Live Stream Inter Milan vs. AC Milan on fuboTV
Olivier Giroud should start in attack for AC Milan over Zlatan Ibrahimović due to knee overload for the Swede.
The Rossoneri are coming off of a 2-0 victory over Genoa in Serie A action thanks to goals from Rafael Leão and Junior Messias.
Inter Milan, meanwhile, is coming off of a 3-1 defeat of Spezia, with finishes from Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martínez, and Alexis Sánchez, securing all three points for the Scudetto hopefuls.
The away goal still counts in Italy, meaning a scoring draw on Tuesday would see AC Milan advance over its eternal rivals in the 2022 Coppa Italia.
