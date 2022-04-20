Juventus hosts Fiorentina on Wednesday with both teams looking to join Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final.

It took the full 90 minutes and then some in the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinal matchup between Juventus and Fiorentina back on March 2, with the Old Lady snatching a late winner via a 91st-minute own goal from Lorenzo Venuti following a Juan Cuadrado cross. The two clubs meet again at Juventus Stadium on Wednesday to decide who will join Inter Milan, who just defeated eternal-rival AC Milan 3-0 in the other semifinal matchup, in the Coppa Italia final in Rome.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Fiorentina in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Juventus vs. Fiorentina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juventus is without defeat in their last two outings, both of which were Serie A matches. The first of the two was a 2-1 away win over Cagliari thanks to finishes from Matthijs de Ligt and Dusan Vlahovic.

That victory was followed by a dramatic 1-1 draw at home against Bologna where a 95th-minute strike from Vlahovic was needed to secure the point for the host.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, is enjoying a six-match unbeaten run in Serie A with La Viola's last defeat being that 1-0 loss to Juventus in early March.

Regional restrictions may apply.