Skip to main content

How to Watch Juventus vs. Fiorentina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juventus hosts Fiorentina on Wednesday with both teams looking to join Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final.

It took the full 90 minutes and then some in the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinal matchup between Juventus and Fiorentina back on March 2, with the Old Lady snatching a late winner via a 91st-minute own goal from Lorenzo Venuti following a Juan Cuadrado cross. The two clubs meet again at Juventus Stadium on Wednesday to decide who will join Inter Milan, who just defeated eternal-rival AC Milan 3-0 in the other semifinal matchup, in the Coppa Italia final in Rome.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Fiorentina in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Juventus vs. Fiorentina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juventus is without defeat in their last two outings, both of which were Serie A matches. The first of the two was a 2-1 away win over Cagliari thanks to finishes from Matthijs de Ligt and Dusan Vlahovic.

That victory was followed by a dramatic 1-1 draw at home against Bologna where a 95th-minute strike from Vlahovic was needed to secure the point for the host.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, is enjoying a six-match unbeaten run in Serie A with La Viola's last defeat being that 1-0 loss to Juventus in early March.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Juventus vs. Fiorentina

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011395060h
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Juventus vs. Fiorentina in Canada

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
imago1011278196h
Premier League

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal

By Rafael Urbina6 minutes ago
imago1011437085h
Deutsche Pokal Soccer

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin

By Tom Sunderland21 minutes ago
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Denver Broncos Online, 2022-23 All Season

By Steve Benko31 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18116567
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy