The Italian Cup is starting with the Round of 16 here. Juventus FC of Serie A is set to take on Sampdoria, also of Serie A.

Juventus is 12-5-5 in their league this season. In their last five games, they are 4-1-0. They have beaten Bologna, Cagliari, Roma, and Udinese. Their only non-win was a draw against Napoli.

They rank No. 10 in goals scored with 34 and in assists with 22. They rank No. 2 in shots with 248.

How to Watch Juventus FC at Sampdoria Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4

Sampdoria also plays in the Serie A league. They are not as good though, with a record of only 5-12-5 on the season. They rank No. 12 in goals scored with 29 goals and No. 13 in assist with 19.

They also rank No. 13 in shots with 189. They might be similarly ranked to Juventus, but their records have put them in completely different places on the standings.

This game isn't just Serie A, though, this is a tournament that could go either way and if Juventus walks in thinking they have it in the bag, it could be a huge upset for Sampdoria.

