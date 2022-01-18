Skip to main content

How to Watch Lazio vs. Udinese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Udinese travels to Rome in midweek hoping to test Lazio's fearsome home record in pursuit of a place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

A month removed from their most recent win, Udinese travels to the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday hoping to end their rut against a Lazio team that’s lost just once at home all season.

These two teams produced an eight-goal bonanza when they last met in December, and fans can only hope another barn-burner lies in store as a Coppa Italia quarter-final place awaits the victor.

How to Watch Lazio vs. Udinese Today

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Game Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Lazio vs. Udinese on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The winner of this midweek encounter will advance to face AC Milan in the next round, with Udinese hoping to advance past the Round of 16 for the first time in six years.

Lazio, meanwhile, hasn’t failed to reach the Coppa Italia’s last eight since the 2010-11 campaign, having won the tournament on two occasions and reached a total of four finals since then.

Udinese caretaker coach Gabriele Cioffi collected his first win at their helm in the Coppa, having defeated Crotone 4-0 in the round of 32 just days after he replaced Luca Gotti on temporary terms.

The 4-4 Serie A draw away to Lazio proved to be one of Gotti’s last results before he was sacked by Le Zebrette, a match that saw Udinese finish with only nine men while Lazio ended with 10:

Neutrals would undoubtedly be content with another clash producing that same level of drama, and Udinese will be eager to get something from the trip after losing each of their games thus far in 2022.

Maurizio Sarri has led Lazio to a record of one win, one draw, and one loss, meanwhile, having most recently collected a confident 3-0 victory away to Salernitana on Saturday.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last four outings at the Stadio Olimpico but have drawn three of those, a repeat of which would lead to extra time (and then penalties) on Tuesday.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

