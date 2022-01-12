Skip to main content

How to Watch Napoli vs. Fiorentina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Coppa Italia's round of 16 gets underway in midweek as Napoli seek consecutive wins for the first time since November when they host Fiorentina.

Napoli and Fiorentina are tied on both Coppa Italia titles (six) and final appearances (10), but one of Serie A’s regulars will take their leave of the competition on Thursday.

The Partenopei last won this tournament in 2020 and will be favorites to advance at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, while La Viola hopes to continue their quest for a first Coppa in 21 years.

How to Watch Napoli vs. Fiorentina Today

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 11:20 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Napoli vs. Fiorentina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vincenzo Italiano had pieced together a resilient run of form to end 2021 and went unbeaten in six games, but this year started in nightmarish fashion following a 4-0 capitulation at Torino.

Fiorentina let in three goals or more for the fourth time this season, with a Josip Brekalo brace ensuring the visitors went in at half-time three goals behind.

They’ll look to restore some order in Naples, where Luciano Spalletti’s side has lost three of their last four domestic outings.

Napoli ended that run of three successive home losses with a narrow 1-0 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday, extending their unbeaten start to 2022 after drawing 1-1 at Juventus in their New Year opener.

Andrea Petagna’s acrobatic decider stole the spoils against Sampdoria in only his second league start of the campaign thus far, which may be enough to convince Spalletti he should keep his spot in the XI.

The hosts will need all attacking options, too, after Lorenzo Insigne—who will join Major League Soccer side Toronto later this year—was forced off during that clash due to a thigh injury.

He joins Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen on the sidelines, while Hirving Lozano, Marco Rui, Kevin Malcuit, Alex Meret, and Piotr Zielinski.

There could also be a full debut in line for defender Axel Tuanzebe after he joined Napoli on loan from Manchester United, coming on to make a late cameo in the win over Sampdoria.

France winger Jonathan Ikone also made a Serie A debut for Fiorentina after appearing off the bench during their recent mauling at Torino’s hands, with a full bow on the cards here.

Sofyan Amrabat won’t be available to Italiano given his commitments with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Marco Benassi and Riccardo Sottil sit out of the Coppa clash due to injuries.

