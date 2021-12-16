Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Torino in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sampdoria faces Torino in second round play in the Coppa Italia.
    Author:

    Sampdoria and Torino will face off Thursday in the final match of the second round in the Coppa Italia.

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs Torino Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Sampdoria vs Torino on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sampdoria defeated Alessandria 3–2 in the first round. After going down 1–0 within the first 10 minutes of the match, Fabio Quagliarella tied the match in the 28th minute.

    After a late first-half goal for Alessandria, Sampdoria entered the second half trailing 2–1. The trailing club responded quickly, though, with Manolo Gabbiadini and Morten Thorsby each scoring goals early in the second half.

    Sampdoria is 14th in Serie A with 18 points through 17 matches.

    As for Torino, the team drew Serie B team Cremonese in the first round, with the game finishing 0–0 after overtime, but won 4-1 on penalty kicks.

    Torino is currently 13th in Serie A, with 22 points through 17 matches.

    These teams met in October in a Serie A contest, with Torino winning 3–0. Dennis Praet, Wilfried Singo and Andrea Belotti each scored a goal in the victory, with Torino taking 16 shots, with six of those on target. Sampdoria took five shots, with just one shot being on target.

    Torino had possession of the ball for 65% of the match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Sampdoria vs Torino

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    2:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    torino
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Torino

    33 seconds ago
    Chelsea
    Soccer

    Chelsea FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Chelsea
    Premier League

    How to Watch Chelsea at Everton

    10 minutes ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    High School Football

    How to Watch 2A Division 2 Championship: Stratford vs. Falls City

    2 hours ago
    Spezia
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Spezia vs Lecce

    4 hours ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Mubadala Round 1 Rio de Janeiro ATP Challenger

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17342846
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama State at UCLA

    15 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    15 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Alabama State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    15 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy