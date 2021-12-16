Sampdoria faces Torino in second round play in the Coppa Italia.

Sampdoria and Torino will face off Thursday in the final match of the second round in the Coppa Italia.

How to Watch Sampdoria vs Torino Today:

Match Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream Sampdoria vs Torino on fuboTV:

Sampdoria defeated Alessandria 3–2 in the first round. After going down 1–0 within the first 10 minutes of the match, Fabio Quagliarella tied the match in the 28th minute.

After a late first-half goal for Alessandria, Sampdoria entered the second half trailing 2–1. The trailing club responded quickly, though, with Manolo Gabbiadini and Morten Thorsby each scoring goals early in the second half.

Sampdoria is 14th in Serie A with 18 points through 17 matches.

As for Torino, the team drew Serie B team Cremonese in the first round, with the game finishing 0–0 after overtime, but won 4-1 on penalty kicks.

Torino is currently 13th in Serie A, with 22 points through 17 matches.

These teams met in October in a Serie A contest, with Torino winning 3–0. Dennis Praet, Wilfried Singo and Andrea Belotti each scored a goal in the victory, with Torino taking 16 shots, with six of those on target. Sampdoria took five shots, with just one shot being on target.

Torino had possession of the ball for 65% of the match.

