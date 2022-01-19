One of Sassuolo or Cagliari will be a Coppa Italia quarter-finalist following their fixture on Wednesday.

A place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals lies at stake for Sassuolo and Cagliari when the two Serie A sides meet at the Mapei Stadium on Wednesday.

The top-flight pair take a break from league duties to decide who will advance in the cup competition two months after sharing the spoils in a four-goal showdown two months ago.

How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Cagliari Today

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cagliari twice came from a goal behind to take a point in Reggio Emilia, marking the third time in their last three visits that they’ve finished level at this particular venue.

Joao Pedro scored the decisive strike following Keita Balde Diao’s initial equalizer in November, leaving manager Walter Mazzarri with a record of five wins and three draws in nine run-ins against Sassuolo:

To make matters worse for the Neroverdi, Alessio Dionisi’s men have surrendered all home form of late and have taken one Serie A point from the last nine on offer in front of their own supporters.

The most recent of those—a 4-2 defeat at home to Verona—will give valuable confidence to a Cagliari outfit that’s won just one of their 11 road fixtures so far this season.

The hosts will at least be boosted by the return of forward Domenico Berardi, who sat out their last fixture due to suspension and could make his season debut in the Coppa Italia.

Keita will miss out for the visitors while he’s with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the trio of Sebastian Walukiewicz, Kevin Strootman and Martin Caceres sit out through injury.

Sassuolo may be low on confidence at present given their own shaky form of late, but Cagliari’s notoriously negligent record away from home puts the hosts squarely in the driver’s seat.

