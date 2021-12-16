Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Spezia vs Lecce in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Spezia faces Lecce in second round play in the Coppa Italia.
    Author:

    Thursday is the final day of play in the second round of the Coppa Italia, with two matches left to decide the teams that advance. Spezia will take on Lecce in the first contest of the day, with the winner set to face Roma in the next round.

    How to Watch Spezia vs Lecce Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Spezia vs Lecce on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Spezia, a Serie A team, defeating Serie B opponent Pordenone 3-1 in the first round back in August.

    In that match, Spezia took a 2-0 lead into the half after goals from Martin Erlic and Dimitris Nikolaou. Pordenone got things closer early in the second half, but a penalty goal from Ebrima Colley gave Spezia the final 3-1 lead.

    Spezia is currently 17th in Serie A, two points above the relegation line.

    On the other side is Serie B team Lecce. The team defeated Parma in the first round by a 3-1 margin, overcoming a 1-0 deficit within the first seven minutes and scoring three unanswered goals.

    Two of those goals came from Massimo Coda, while the other was scored by Alessandro Tuia.

    Lecce is currently third in the Serie B standings with 31 points.

    These teams last met during the 2018-19 Serie B campaign, with the two sides drawing 1-1 in the first match before Lecce won at home 2-1 in the second meeting.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Spezia vs Lecce

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    11:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Spezia
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Spezia vs Lecce

    2 minutes ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Mubadala Round 1 Rio de Janeiro ATP Challenger

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17342846
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama State at UCLA

    11 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    11 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Alabama State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    11 hours ago
    jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Jazz

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17354528
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Kings

    12 hours ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns small forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    12 hours ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    12 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy