How to Watch Spezia vs Lecce

Thursday is the final day of play in the second round of the Coppa Italia, with two matches left to decide the teams that advance. Spezia will take on Lecce in the first contest of the day, with the winner set to face Roma in the next round.

Match Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Spezia, a Serie A team, defeating Serie B opponent Pordenone 3-1 in the first round back in August.

In that match, Spezia took a 2-0 lead into the half after goals from Martin Erlic and Dimitris Nikolaou. Pordenone got things closer early in the second half, but a penalty goal from Ebrima Colley gave Spezia the final 3-1 lead.

Spezia is currently 17th in Serie A, two points above the relegation line.

On the other side is Serie B team Lecce. The team defeated Parma in the first round by a 3-1 margin, overcoming a 1-0 deficit within the first seven minutes and scoring three unanswered goals.

Two of those goals came from Massimo Coda, while the other was scored by Alessandro Tuia.

Lecce is currently third in the Serie B standings with 31 points.

These teams last met during the 2018-19 Serie B campaign, with the two sides drawing 1-1 in the first match before Lecce won at home 2-1 in the second meeting.

