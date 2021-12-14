Udinese faces Crotone in second round play in the Coppa Italia.

Second-round play in the 2021-2022 Coppa Italia begins on Tuesday, with Udinese and Crotone facing in the second of three matches.

How to Watch Udinese vs Crotone Today:

Match Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Udinese advanced to this round after defeating Serie B club Ascoli in the first round by a 3-1 margin. Roberto Pereyra scored a pair of goals in the match for the winning team, while Nahuel Molina added one as well.

Competing in Serie A this season, Udinese is currently in 15th place, with 17 points through the first 17 matches.

On the other side is Crotone, which currently competes in Serie B.

In the first round, Crotone won on penalty kicks against fellow Serie B side Brescia, with Crotone scoring two goals in regulation, including a 76th-minute equalizer from Samuele Mulattieri.

Crotone currently sits 18th in the Serie B standings, where it has just one victory through 17 matches. The team has had a swift fall, as it was in Serie A for the 2020-21 campaign.

Udinese won the most recent meeting of these sides in April by a 2-1 margin. The first meeting last Serie A season resulted in a scoreless draw.

The winner of this match will advance to face Lazio in the next round.

