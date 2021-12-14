Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Venezia vs Ternana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Venezia faces Ternana in second round play in the Coppa Italia.
    Author:

    The 2021-2022 Coppa Italia second round begins on Tuesday, with Venezia, with the two sides looking for a spot in the round of 16.

    How to Watch Venezia vs Ternana Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Venezia vs Ternana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ternana is currently competing in Serie B. It had to compete in the Coppa Italia preliminary round back in August, where it defeated Avellino on penalty kicks, giving it a spot in the first round.

    From there, Ternana defeated Serie A side Bologna 5-4 to continue on to the second round. Diego Peralta scored twice in the win, while three other Ternana players scored goals as well.

    The team is currently in 12th place in Serie B.

    As for Venezia, it took penalty kicks for the team to advance to this round, as it drew Serie B club Frosinone 1-1, but won thanks to an 8-7 victory on penalty kicks. The match was scoreless until both sides recorded a goal in overtime, with Frosinone scoring in the 93rd minute and Venezia following that with a 101st-minute penalty kick from Francesco Di Mariano.

    Venezia is currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings.

    These two sides last met in the 2017-18 campaign, when both were in Serie B. Venezia won both meetings, with a 2-0 home victory and a 3-2 away win. Ternana last defeated Venezia in 2008 in a Serie C match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Venezia vs Ternana

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    8:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Venezia Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Venezia vs Ternana

    just now
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger: Early Rounds

    2 hours ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Clippers

    10 hours ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Tristian Thompson (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    11 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Dallas won 103-84. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    11 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    11 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs with the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    11 hours ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

    11 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    11 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy