Venezia faces Ternana in second round play in the Coppa Italia.

The 2021-2022 Coppa Italia second round begins on Tuesday, with Venezia, with the two sides looking for a spot in the round of 16.

How to Watch Venezia vs Ternana Today:

Match Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream Venezia vs Ternana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ternana is currently competing in Serie B. It had to compete in the Coppa Italia preliminary round back in August, where it defeated Avellino on penalty kicks, giving it a spot in the first round.

From there, Ternana defeated Serie A side Bologna 5-4 to continue on to the second round. Diego Peralta scored twice in the win, while three other Ternana players scored goals as well.

The team is currently in 12th place in Serie B.

As for Venezia, it took penalty kicks for the team to advance to this round, as it drew Serie B club Frosinone 1-1, but won thanks to an 8-7 victory on penalty kicks. The match was scoreless until both sides recorded a goal in overtime, with Frosinone scoring in the 93rd minute and Venezia following that with a 101st-minute penalty kick from Francesco Di Mariano.

Venezia is currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings.

These two sides last met in the 2017-18 campaign, when both were in Serie B. Venezia won both meetings, with a 2-0 home victory and a 3-2 away win. Ternana last defeated Venezia in 2008 in a Serie C match.

