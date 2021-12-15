Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs Empoli FC in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Verona faces Empoli in second round play in the Coppa Italia.
    Second-round play in the Coppa Italia continues on Wednesday as Hellas Verona takes on Empoli, with the winner set to face Internazionale in the round of 16 in January.

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs Empoli FC Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Hellas Verona vs Empoli FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Verona arrived in this round via a 3-0 win in the first round against Serie C team Catanzaro. All three goals in that match came in the first half, with Koray Gunter and Darko Lazovic both scoring goals for the team. An own goal from Catanzaro made for the final difference between the two sides.

    This Verona team currently sits 11th in the Serie A standings.

    As for Empoli, its second-round spot was secured with a 4-2 win over Serie B team Vicenza, with four different Empoli players scoring goals, including three in the first 37 minutes to give the team a 3-0 lead. Vicenza was able to get it as close as 3-2, but Giovanni Crociata added a late insurance goal for Empoli

    This team is currently eighth in Serie A.

    These two sides recently met in league play, facing on Nov. 22, with Verona winning 2-1. Antonin Barak put the first goal on the board for Verona in the 49th minute, but Empoli's Simone Romagnoli tied it later in the second half.

    But Verona, which took 22 shots to Empoli's nine, managed to move back in front during stoppage time with a goal from Adrien Tameze.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

