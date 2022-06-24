The ACL heads to Washington this weekend for the 2022 ACL Pro Shootout #4 live from Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

Cornhole has been a huge hit in the country for a while and the ACL is growing. On Friday night, you can catch some of the great action on CBSSN.

How to Watch 2022 ACL Pro Shootout #4 Today:

Match Date: June 24, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBBSN

Live Stream the 2022 ACL Pro Shootout #4 on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The players will be competing for a chance to win part of the $20,000 in payouts and the title.

According to iplaycornhole.com, each ACL Open event is comprised of players of all skill levels and ages competing in multiple tournaments. The main featured open points earning events are doubles and singles. Each team enters the event and plays a seeding event called rounders.

Based on rounders results, each team will then be placed into either tier one, two, three or four based on their record and points in rounders. For the singles portion, each player registers directly into the level of ACL player profile. Each open will also offer additional local points earning events such as sit-n-go and skill level blind draws, women’s and senior singles.

These events give everybody a chance to compete and are a great time. If you love playing cornhole then you need to check out the ACL on CBSSN Friday night and see what the best can do.

Regional restrictions may apply.