How to Watch 2022 ACL Final Chase: Stream Cornhole Live, TV Channel

The fourth and final national tournament for the ACL cornhole season takes place this weekend at the Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park, IL.

The cornhole season is close to an end as the top players will compete on Friday in the 2022 ACL Final Chase in Bedford Park.

How to Watch Cornhole: 2022 ACL Final Chase Today:

Match Date: July 1, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Cornhole: 2022 ACL Final Chase on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

According to iplaycornhole.com, the 2022 ACL final chase is the fourth of four national tournaments of the year for ACL pro players. Similar to majors in golf, these ACL pros are competing for high prize money payouts and standings that lead up to the 2022 ACL World Championships. All ACL national events are broadcasted on ESPN networks and open to the public for spectating.

Friday night, the Superhole III prelims will take place and you can catch all the action live on ESPN2.

The tournament is one of the biggest of the year and has a prize payout of over $70,000 across all the categories.

If you love cornhole and you want to see the top compete then tune in to ESPN2 on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.