How to Watch 2022 ACL Pro Shootout No. 5: Stream Live, TV Channel

How to Watch 2022 ACL Pro Shootout No. 5: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fifth event of the ACL Shootout series in professional cornhole starts today.

The cornhole season continues on with the ACL Pro Shootout fifth event from Triadelphia, West Virginia starting the three-day event today. The tour was across the country in Washington state, as the sport of cornhole continues to grow and grow in popularity in the world.

How to Watch 2022 ACL Pro Shootout #5 today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

In the last event in Washington for the ACL Pro Shootout number four, Frank Modlin and Kaylee Hunter won the singles events for the men's and women's events with Bret Guy and Erick Davis teaming up for a doubles win.

Looking back at this event last year, Ryan Smith and Sarah Cassidy won the men's and women's singles with Kamryn Belvin and Noah Wooten won the doubles event.

Like all events on the ACL Pro Shootout tour, this event will feature opportunities for professionals to qualify for the championship at the end of the weekend. There are also opportunities for amateurs, seniors and several other classifications in cornhole.

This season Alex Smith and Mark Richards are tied for the lead in points as of July sixth with Matt Guy and Jamie Graham in the lead in doubles.

There are four more events starting today before the ACL Pro Shootout Championship in mid-September.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

2022 ACL Pro Shootout #5

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
