How to Watch ACL Pro Shootout #6: Stream Cornhole Live

How to Watch ACL Pro Shootout #6: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The American Cornhole League heads to Lakeland Florida this week for the Pro Shootout #6

The best cornhole players descend on Florida this weekend looking to grab the title. According to iplaycornhole.com the sixth stop on the ACL Pro Shootout tour will see ACL Pros competing for automatic bids to the Pro Shootout Championship in September. Events include Pro Men’s Singles, Pro Women’s Singles, and Pro Doubles.

How to Watch ACL Pro Shootout #6 Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Saturday you can catch some of the great action on CBS starting at 2pm EST.

The finals of the shootout will be shown live with singles and doubles champions being crowned.

Alex Rawls and Mark Richards come into the weekend at the top of the leaderboard for singles tied with 1216 points. They have a group right behind them looking to catch them.

The doubles is close at the top also as the duo of Matt Gay and Jamie Graham are 20 points up on Mark Richards and Philip Lopez Jr.

The races are tight in all the areas and Saturday they will look to put some separation while also trying to claim the championship.

