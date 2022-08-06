Skip to main content

How to Watch the ACL Singles World Championship: Stream Cornhole Live, TV Channel

The American Cornhole League Singles World Championship will be held on Saturday at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

The Rock Hill Sports and Event Center will play host to the American Cornhole League World Championships in the city of Rock Hill, South Carolina. The 2022 ACL World Championships mark the finale of the 2022 Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships. With tournaments open to the general public and to ACL Pros, the World Championship is the biggest event of the year. The event spans from July 29 through August 7, with the ACL Singles World Championship being broadcast on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Meanwhile, the ACL Women's Singles, Senior Singles, Senior Doubles and co-ed doubles finals will all be held on the following day at the same time.

How to Watch the ACL Singles World Championship Today:

Match Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream the ACL Singles World Championship on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

There is over $375,000 in guaranteed payouts with the tournament drawing the best of all ages and skill levels looking to be the champion. The top pro singles leaderboard is currently topped by two players tied for first place: Alex Rawls and Mark Richards, both sitting on 1,616 points.

Don't miss the culmination of the biggest cornhole event in the world on Saturday at the ACL Singles World Championship. Tune in at 2:30 p.m. ET for all the action!

Regional restrictions may apply.

