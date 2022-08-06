How to Watch National Junior Championships: Stream Cornhole Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch USA National Junior Championships: Stream Cornhole Live, TV Channel

The Cornhole USA National Junior Championships takes place Saturday afternoon live on ESPN2 starting at 12pm ET

The 2022 Cornhole USA National Junior Championships comes live from Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, SC on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Cornhole: USA National Junior Championships Today:

Match Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Cornhole: USA National Junior Championships on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The top junior players will battle it out on national television looking to earn the coveted title of USA National Junior Championship.

According to iplaycornhole.com the 2022 ACL World Championships mark the finale of the 2022 Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships. With tournaments open to the general public and to ACL Pros, the World Championship is the biggest event of the year.

Saturday at noon the juniors take center stage with the championships of the finals bracket.

The pros players will be the headliner of the week, but the junior category always has a lot of action and is a must-watch if you are a cornhole fan. The future of the sport will be on full display.

Catch all the great action starting at 12pm ET on ESPN2 on Saturday live from Rock Hill, SC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

