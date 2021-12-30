Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch ACL National College Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Students from all over the country will flock to Myrtle Beach, SC this weekend for some college cornhole action. Thursday is the singles championship.
    Nothing screams college more than cornhole. As college football bowl games continue this weekend, so does the ACL National College Cornhole Championship. It runs from Thursday to Saturday. 

    How to Watch ACL National College Championship Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream ACL National College Championship on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Unilever and Feeding America headline the event and will award $50,000 by the end of the weekend.

    Play began early Thursday morning in the singles bracket, while doubles play will begin Friday afternoon. Saturday will be a college team event in which it will go from round robin to single elimination. 

    The National College Cornhole Championship (NCCC) crowns the best collegiate players and teams from around the country. It provides scholarship money to students and the open format allows for any size college to participate. 

    Created for young academics, ACL College is operated by university students who want to compete recreationally, socially or competitively in qualifier events. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    December
    30
    2021

    ACL National College Championship

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Cornhole
