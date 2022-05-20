Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 American Cornhole League Pro Shootout #1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Don't miss the first day action of the first American Cornhole League Pro Shootout of 2022.

The first American Cornhole League Pro Shootout starts this weekend in a huge way. The event will take place in Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena. This just culminates an amazing slew of events in the Dallas, Ft. Worth Area this weekend including NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway and the PBR Championships also at Dickies Arena. The Pro Singles and Doubles Tournaments will be played earlier in the day. Then the Pro Shootout Finals will cap off the first day of this three-day event

Bret Guy is the reigning Men's Singles 2021 champion. It was his first signature singles win when he beat Ryan Smith for the title in quite dominating fashion. Samantha Finely is the reigning Women's Singles champion. She beat out Rosie Streker for the title, winning very convincingly as well. Steven Bernacet and Tom Gustafson won the Men's Doubles championship. 

Jamie Graham is the top-ranked Pro Singles player heading into this tournament with 1204 points. He was the ACL Singles World Champion and ACL Player of the Year in 2020. For more information on the entire players' brackets, click here.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

