The American Cornhole League heads to Mesa, Arizona, this weekend for the second Pro Shootout of the season. The Pro Shootout is just one of several cornhole events scheduled at Bell Bank Park and overlaps with the ACL Open No. 13.

How to Watch 2022 American Cornhole League Pro Shootout #2 Today:

Date: June 3, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the 2022 American Cornhole League Pro Shootout #2 on fuboTV

Jamie Graham won the men's singles title last year while Lori Dool took the women's crown. Devin Harbaugh and Tyler Cobb claimed the doubles event.

The first Pro Shootout of the season was last month in Fort Worth, Texas. Erick Davis and Bret Guy won the doubles, Graham was the men's winner and Cheyenne Renner took the women's title.

This season, there is a $1 million prize pool for the 320 ACL Pro Division players.

The competition begins with rounders. Players are seeded based on their rounders scores and enter a head-to-head bracket.

The ACL was founded in 2015 and sponsors events for all skill levels across the country. The Mesa event is the second of eight Pro Shootouts scheduled, with the winner of each earning a spot in the ACL Pro Shootout Championship to be contested on Sept. 17.

