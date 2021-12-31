Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch U.S. Open Cornhole Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    NBCSN will air the United States vs. World exhibition match live on Friday evening.
    Author:

    Cornhole isn't just a game you play at family BBQs anymore. This weekend, the growing sport heads to Myrtle Beach for the U.S. Open Cornhole Championship, a three-day event that will feature some of the top cornhole players in the world.

    How to Watch U.S. Open Cornhole Championships Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the U.S. Open Cornhole Championships on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The three days of play will feature a multitude of events, from men's and women's singles and doubles to mixed doubles and team events. But just one event will be broadcast live on NBCSN: Friday's exhibition between the USA Cornhole National Team and the World Team.

    Cornhole is a lawn game that is also known as "bags" in the Midwest. Variations of the game have been around since the 1800s, but the modern version features players attempting to throw a small beanbag into a hole on a board that is 33 feet away. Players receive points for either throwing the bag onto the board or throwing it into the hole, with one point for hitting the board and three of getting into the hole. Scoring is often done via cancellation; if two players each score five points on their throws during a round, neither player would score anything. If one player scored five and the other scored four, the highest scoring player would have one point added to their score.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    U.S. Open Cornhole Championships

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    6;00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17427372
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Kings

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    3 minutes ago
    cornhole
    cornhole

    How to Watch U.S. Open Cornhole Championships

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Georgia Tech

    3 minutes ago
    unlv women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Wyoming at UNLV in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Memphis Grizzlies center Killian Tillie (35) fight for the loose ball during the second half at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina (21) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) react to the end of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy