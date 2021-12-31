Cornhole isn't just a game you play at family BBQs anymore. This weekend, the growing sport heads to Myrtle Beach for the U.S. Open Cornhole Championship, a three-day event that will feature some of the top cornhole players in the world.

How to Watch U.S. Open Cornhole Championships Today:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

The three days of play will feature a multitude of events, from men's and women's singles and doubles to mixed doubles and team events. But just one event will be broadcast live on NBCSN: Friday's exhibition between the USA Cornhole National Team and the World Team.

Cornhole is a lawn game that is also known as "bags" in the Midwest. Variations of the game have been around since the 1800s, but the modern version features players attempting to throw a small beanbag into a hole on a board that is 33 feet away. Players receive points for either throwing the bag onto the board or throwing it into the hole, with one point for hitting the board and three of getting into the hole. Scoring is often done via cancellation; if two players each score five points on their throws during a round, neither player would score anything. If one player scored five and the other scored four, the highest scoring player would have one point added to their score.

