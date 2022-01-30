One team from France's fourth-tier of football has already advanced to the Coupe de France quarterfinals, as FC Versailles 78 beat Toulouse on Saturday. Now, can Bergerac Perigord get the upset against St Etienne on Sunday?

How to Watch Bergerac Perigord FC vs. St Etienne Today

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream Bergerac Perigord FC vs. St Etienne on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St Etienne plays in Ligue 1, though the 2021-22 season hasn't gone well, as the team sits last in the standings through 22 games and seems likely to be relegated at the conclusion of the year.

But the Coupe de France is going well for the team, as it defeated Lyon La Duchere 1-0 in the Round of 64, then followed that up with a 4-1 win over Jura Sud Foot in the last round. Sure, the team hasn't faced tough competition, but it's winning matches and moving forward, good news for a team that has struggled in league play.

Bergerac Perigord's journey to this point has taken a lot longer. While St Etienne got an automatic spot in the Round of 64, Bergerac Perigord started in the fourth round, beating FC des Portes de l'Entre-Deux-Mers 2-0. Wins over US Portugais Pau and ES La Rochelle followed, before the team finally advanced to the main draw. It beat Montlucon 1-0 in the seventh round, then Stade Bordelais 4-0 in the eighth. It's toughest test came in the Round of 64, when it took penalty kicks to upset Ligue 1 team Metz. It then took penalties again last round to beat US Creteil-Lusitanos.

Regional restrictions may apply.