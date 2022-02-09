How to Watch Bergerac Perigord FC vs FC Versailles

Both Bergerac Perigord and Versailles will be fighting for a spot in the Coupe De France semifinal today.

A spot in the Coupe De France semifinal is at stake when Bergerac Perigord and Versailles face off today.

How to Watch Bergerac Perigord vs Versailles Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Bergerac Perigord vs Versailles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Versailles comes into this match having beaten Toulouse in a tightly-contested 1-0 bout. On the other side, Bergerac Perigord is coming off a victory over Saint-Etienne.

This should be a very good matchup between two very good teams. Although, Bergerac Perigord is currently at the top of the standings, and has not lost a match since September.

Outside of the 0-0 draws Bergerac Perigord has gotten, its wins have been 1-0. It hasn't scored more than two goals in a match since late September and will need to be able to come out of today with more than one goal if it wants to win.

Versailles is also at the top of its division and will be matching up well against Bergerac Perigord today. Either of these teams can win and it should be a great match to watch. There's a lot at stake for both clubs.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS Canada at 12:30 p.m. ET to see which team will be able to come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.