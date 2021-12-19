It would be a monumental upset if Feignies, which plays in the fifth tier of French soccer, takes down PSG, the team currently in first place in Ligue 1, in Sunday's Coupe de France meeting. Fans have already seen one fifth-tier team advance to the next round, so don't rule anything out.

How to Watch Feignies vs. Paris Saint-Germain Today:

Match Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Match Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live stream Feignies vs. Paris Saint-Germain on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Paris Saint-Germain is the most successful team in France. The team has won 14 Coupe de France, including the past two events. It's reached the Coupe de France final every campaign since the 2014-15 event.

PSG has a commanding lead in Ligue 1 with 45 points, 13 more than second place Marseille.

As for Feignies, the team has had a long road to get to this round. It began with the Hauts-de-France preliminary rounds, with it winning its first match in the third round of qualifying 3-0 against US Vermelles. Wins over SC Pro Patria Wingles (4-0), US Laon (3-1) and Carabiniers Billy-Montigny (2-0) eventually sent the team through to the main draw, where it defeated ES Bully-les-Mines 6-0, then beat AC Amiens 1-1 on penalty kicks to move into the round of 64 for this match against PSG.

Regional restrictions may apply.