How to Watch Lens vs. AS Monaco

European hopefuls Lens and AS Monaco go head-to-head in a Coupe de France encounter between top-tier teams targeting a return to winning ways.

Only half of the Coupe de France’s last-16 draw comprises fixtures made up exclusively of Ligue 1 teams, and AS Monaco’s visit to Lens on Sunday promises to be among the finest on show.

Lens have failed to concede in their last three meetings with Monaco and clinched victory in two of those, but it’s been more than a decade since they last beat their southern rivals at home.

Paris Saint-Germain were still stuck on two Ligue 1 titles when Lens beat Monaco 3-0 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in February 2010, while Kylian Mbappe was still five years from making his professional debut.

Since then, the Monégasques have won twice at the ground and gone unbeaten in 12 of their 14 clashes with Lens, who are making the most of their top-flight resurgence in the past two years.

Franck Haise continues to prove that success is no fluke, as well, having battled from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Ligue 1 titleholders Lille before winning on penalties in the Round of 32:

Monaco, meanwhile, have enjoyed a simpler route to the last 16 and beat lower-league Red Star and Quevilly Rouen to reach this phase of the tournament.

There’s nothing to pick between these two teams as far as league form so far this season is concerned, both teams sitting on an equal 33 points and only goal difference separating them.

Seventh-place Monaco’s defence has been only marginally superior to that of Lens one spot below them, with the pair having each won nine times, drawn six and lost seven times thus far.

Philippe Clement has enjoyed a moderately successful start to life on the French Riviera after he replaced Niko Kovac at the start of 2022, though he did suffer his first defeat in the role after losing 3-2 at Montpellier in Week 22.

The cup visit to Lens will be a test of the manager’s resolve as he looks to engineer an immediate response following that defeat, while Lens hope to bounce back themselves after losing 2-0 at home to Marseille last time out.

