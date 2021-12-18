It will be a huge upset if Auxerre can beat Lille on Saturday. Lille is currently 11th in the Ligue 1, while Auxerre is third in Ligue 2.

How to Watch Lille vs. Auxerre Today:

Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Match Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live stream Lille vs. Auxerre on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a slow start to the Ligue 1 season, the reigning champions have improved its form in recent weeks. The team is now unbeaten in its last six games, although just two have been win. Lille is now only three points from being in the top five.

Lille’s form in Europe has also been impressive, as it came out on top of its UEFA Champions League group and will now face Chelsea in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Auxerre is in the zone in Ligue 2, winning nine of its first 18 matches, scoring 30 goals in that time. Auxerre has lost just twice in its last 15 competitive games, although its defense has room for improvement. The team has allowed more goals than any other side in Ligue 2’s top seven teams.

The two teams have met 64 times across competitions in the past. Auxerre has more than double the wins then Lille (33-17). There have 16 draws in this fixture. Lille has not faced Auxerre since the 2012-13 season. The most recent meeting ended in a 1-0 win for Auxerre in extra time in the Coupe de la Ligue.