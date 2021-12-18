Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lille vs. Auxerre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ligue 1 champion Lille plays host to Ligue 2 outfit Auxerre on Saturday in the Coupe de France round of 64.
    Author:

    It will be a huge upset if Auxerre can beat Lille on Saturday. Lille is currently 11th in the Ligue 1, while Auxerre is third in Ligue 2.

    How to Watch Lille vs. Auxerre Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 12:25 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

    Live stream Lille vs. Auxerre on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After a slow start to the Ligue 1 season, the reigning champions have improved its form in recent weeks. The team is now unbeaten in its last six games, although just two have been win. Lille is now only three points from being in the top five.

    Lille’s form in Europe has also been impressive, as it came out on top of its UEFA Champions League group and will now face Chelsea in the round of 16.

    Meanwhile, Auxerre is in the zone in Ligue 2, winning nine of its first 18 matches, scoring 30 goals in that time. Auxerre has lost just twice in its last 15 competitive games, although its defense has room for improvement. The team has allowed more goals than any other side in Ligue 2’s top seven teams. 

    The two teams have met 64 times across competitions in the past. Auxerre has more than double the wins then Lille (33-17). There have 16 draws in this fixture. Lille has not faced Auxerre since the 2012-13 season. The most recent meeting ended in a 1-0 win for Auxerre in extra time in the Coupe de la Ligue.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Lille vs. Auxerre

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
    Time
    12:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    lille
    Coupe de France

    How to Watch Lille vs. Auxerre

    41 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Pistons

    25 minutes ago
    Juventus
    Soccer

    Bologna vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    25 minutes ago
    st john's
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at St. John's

    25 minutes ago
    memphis
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Memphis

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after making a basket during overtime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Butler vs. Purdue

    25 minutes ago
    jackson state
    College Football

    How to Watch The Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

    25 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy