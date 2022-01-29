Skip to main content

How to Watch Marseille vs. Montpellier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fans of the Coupe de France will want to tune into Marseille's meeting with Montpellier as both teams chase down a quarterfinal berth.

One of the highlight fixtures in this season’s Coupe de France round of 16 sees Montpellier attempt to become the first team to beat Marseille this calendar year.

La Paillade haven’t emerged on the winning side of a scoreline against Les Olympiens in more than three years but will hope to end the drought at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday.

How to Watch Marseille vs. Montpellier Today

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream Marseille vs. Montpellier on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marseille have won three times and drawn twice in this fixture since Montpellier last got the better of them in November 2018, a season in which they finished just two points apart in Ligue 1.

The margins appear wider this time around as Marseille—currently third in France’s top flight—host a Montpellier team three places and six points below them.

Jorge Sampaoli—who will be suspended from Marseille’s touchline for this fixture—has every reason to be confident based on current form, with his side unbeaten in their last eight across all competitions.

That being said, Montpellier bounced back from consecutive losses to beat AS Monaco 3-2 in their most recent outing, a testing tie in which Stephy Mavididi came to the rescue with a match-winning brace:

It’s been three months since Marseille last scored three goals or more in a league fixture, and their preparations won’t be helped by the absences of stars like Bamba Dieng and Gerson.

Both those players are away on international duty in the Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifying, respectively, while Argentinian striker Dario Benedetto has joined Boca Juniors.

Frustratingly, recent saviour Mavididi won’t be available for Montpellier as he sits out through suspension, joined by midfield team-mate Jordan Ferri.

Manager Olivier Dall’Oglio will also have to make do without Ambroise Oyongo while he’s playing for Cameroon at the AFCON, though anchor Gabriel Bares could debut following his move from Swiss outfit Lausanne.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Marseille vs. Montpellier

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Marseille
Coupe de France

How to Watch Marseille vs. Montpellier

1 minute ago
Will Zalatoris
PGA Tour

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round

21 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

21 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

21 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton (34) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

21 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

21 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Maryland vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

21 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton (34) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

21 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs Coppin State

21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy