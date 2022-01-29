Fans of the Coupe de France will want to tune into Marseille's meeting with Montpellier as both teams chase down a quarterfinal berth.

One of the highlight fixtures in this season’s Coupe de France round of 16 sees Montpellier attempt to become the first team to beat Marseille this calendar year.

La Paillade haven’t emerged on the winning side of a scoreline against Les Olympiens in more than three years but will hope to end the drought at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday.

How to Watch Marseille vs. Montpellier Today

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream Marseille vs. Montpellier on fuboTV

Marseille have won three times and drawn twice in this fixture since Montpellier last got the better of them in November 2018, a season in which they finished just two points apart in Ligue 1.

The margins appear wider this time around as Marseille—currently third in France’s top flight—host a Montpellier team three places and six points below them.

Jorge Sampaoli—who will be suspended from Marseille’s touchline for this fixture—has every reason to be confident based on current form, with his side unbeaten in their last eight across all competitions.

That being said, Montpellier bounced back from consecutive losses to beat AS Monaco 3-2 in their most recent outing, a testing tie in which Stephy Mavididi came to the rescue with a match-winning brace:

It’s been three months since Marseille last scored three goals or more in a league fixture, and their preparations won’t be helped by the absences of stars like Bamba Dieng and Gerson.

Both those players are away on international duty in the Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifying, respectively, while Argentinian striker Dario Benedetto has joined Boca Juniors.

Frustratingly, recent saviour Mavididi won’t be available for Montpellier as he sits out through suspension, joined by midfield team-mate Jordan Ferri.

Manager Olivier Dall’Oglio will also have to make do without Ambroise Oyongo while he’s playing for Cameroon at the AFCON, though anchor Gabriel Bares could debut following his move from Swiss outfit Lausanne.

