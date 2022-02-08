Skip to main content

How to Watch Monaco vs. Amiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monaco takes on Amiens in the Coupe de France quarterfinals.

Just two teams from Ligue 2 remain in the Coupe de France. One of those teams, Amiens, will face a tough test on Tuesday to stay alive, as it takes on Ligue 1 side Monaco in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch Monaco vs. Amiens Today

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream Monaco vs. Amiens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monaco began the Coupe de France in the Round of 64, beating Red Star 2-0. It followed that up with a 3-1 win over Quevily-Rouen before taking on Ligue 1 side Lens in the Round of 16.

But Monaco made relatively easy work of that won, winning 4-2 and leading 3-0 at one point. Wissam Ben Yedder scored a pair of goals in the win, with Jean Lucas and Sofiane Diop also scoring.

Amiens entered this tournament in the seventh round, where it took down ES Anzin-Saint-Aubin 5-0. Wins over AC Cambrai, Guingamp, ESA Linas-Montlhery and Nancy followed. This is the team's first match of the Coupe of France against a Ligue 1 team.

Monaco has won the Coupe de France five times, but not since 1991. It played in the final last season. Amiens finished second in the 2001 tournament.

These two sides last met in February 2020, with Monaco winning.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How to Watch Monaco vs. Amiens

