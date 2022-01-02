Skip to main content
    How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Montpellier and Strasbourg meet in the French Cup round of 32.
    Montpellier and Strasbourg will face on Sunday in round of 32 play in the 2021-22 Coupe de France.

    Match Date: Jan. 2, 2021

    Match Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live stream Montpellier HSC vs. Strasbourg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is one of just three round of 32 games that pit a Ligue 1 team against another Ligue 1 team, with the others being Brest vs. Bordeaux and Lens vs. Lille.

    As Ligue 1 teams, both of these teams earned an automatic bye into the round of 64. They'll be playing their second matches of the tournament on Sunday.

    Montpellier played fourth-tier Andrezieux-Boutheon FC in the last round, winning 1-0 on a penalty shot from captain Teji Savanier.

    Strasbourg also played a tight match in the last round, winning 1-0 as well. It faced a tougher opponent in second-tier Valenciennes, but an early Habib Diallo goal handed the win to the Ligue 1 side.

    These teams played to a 1-1 draw in October in a Ligue 1 meeting. That ended a three-match winning streak in the series for Montpellier.

    In Ligue 1 play, Montpellier is currently in fifth place with 31 points, while Strasbourg is in 10th with 26 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Strasbourg
    Coupe de France

    How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Strasbourg

