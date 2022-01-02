Montpellier and Strasbourg meet in the French Cup round of 32.

Montpellier and Strasbourg will face on Sunday in round of 32 play in the 2021-22 Coupe de France.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Strasbourg Today:

Match Date: Jan. 2, 2021

Match Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream Montpellier HSC vs. Strasbourg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is one of just three round of 32 games that pit a Ligue 1 team against another Ligue 1 team, with the others being Brest vs. Bordeaux and Lens vs. Lille.

As Ligue 1 teams, both of these teams earned an automatic bye into the round of 64. They'll be playing their second matches of the tournament on Sunday.

Montpellier played fourth-tier Andrezieux-Boutheon FC in the last round, winning 1-0 on a penalty shot from captain Teji Savanier.

Strasbourg also played a tight match in the last round, winning 1-0 as well. It faced a tougher opponent in second-tier Valenciennes, but an early Habib Diallo goal handed the win to the Ligue 1 side.

These teams played to a 1-1 draw in October in a Ligue 1 meeting. That ended a three-match winning streak in the series for Montpellier.

In Ligue 1 play, Montpellier is currently in fifth place with 31 points, while Strasbourg is in 10th with 26 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.