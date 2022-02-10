How to Watch Nantes vs. Bastia in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nantes takes on Bastia on Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup in Coupe de France, making for a fascinating showdown between a Ligue 1 mainstay and a team currently flailing in Ligue 2, France's second division in soccer.
How to Watch Nantes vs. Bastia Today:
Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022
Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
Live stream Nantes vs. Bastia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Nantes is currently 10th in Ligue 1 with 32 points through 23 matches and a plus-2 goal differential. To get to this point in the Coupe de France, it defeated Brest 2-0 in the Round of 16 behind a brace by Ludovic Blas, who scored in the 25th minute and the 53rd minute.
It enters the matchup with Bastia coming off of a 1-0 defeat against Strasbourg on Sunday.
Bastia, meanwhile, got this far in the French domestic tournament by defeating another Ligue 1 club, Reims, in penalties after being deadlocked at 1-1 through 120 minutes of action. The penalties would go 5-3 Bastia's way in what was a thrilling finale to the match.
Making that result all the more shocking is the fact that Bastia isn't even doing well in Ligue 2 this campaign, sitting 17th on the table with 25 points in 23 matches with a negative-1 goal differential
Now, Bastia will be hoping to upset another Ligue 1 club on Thursday.
Will it be able to get the job done? Tune to beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada) at 2:55 p.m. ET to find out.
Regional restrictions may apply.