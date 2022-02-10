How to Watch Nantes vs. Bastia in Canada

The quarterfinals of the Coupe de France are here as Nantes takes on Bastia of Ligue 2. Could Bastia pull off this huge upset? Find out on Thursday afternoon.

Nantes takes on Bastia on Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup in Coupe de France, making for a fascinating showdown between a Ligue 1 mainstay and a team currently flailing in Ligue 2, France's second division in soccer.

Nantes is currently 10th in Ligue 1 with 32 points through 23 matches and a plus-2 goal differential. To get to this point in the Coupe de France, it defeated Brest 2-0 in the Round of 16 behind a brace by Ludovic Blas, who scored in the 25th minute and the 53rd minute.

It enters the matchup with Bastia coming off of a 1-0 defeat against Strasbourg on Sunday.

Bastia, meanwhile, got this far in the French domestic tournament by defeating another Ligue 1 club, Reims, in penalties after being deadlocked at 1-1 through 120 minutes of action. The penalties would go 5-3 Bastia's way in what was a thrilling finale to the match.

Making that result all the more shocking is the fact that Bastia isn't even doing well in Ligue 2 this campaign, sitting 17th on the table with 25 points in 23 matches with a negative-1 goal differential

Now, Bastia will be hoping to upset another Ligue 1 club on Thursday.

