Skip to main content

How to Watch Nantes vs. Brest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A ticket to the Coupe de France quarterfinals awaits either Nantes or Brest as two Ligue 1 powers meet in the round of 16.

Nantes have a chance to go five games unbeaten at home for the first time in more than two years when Brest pay them a visit in the last 16 of the Coupe de France on Friday.

Antoine Kombouaré is enjoying a much more productive second term at the Nantes helm, targeting a repeat of their 3-1 Ligue 1 win when these teams clashed in September.

How to Watch Nantes vs. Brest Today

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream Nantes vs. Brest on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Stade de la Beaujoire worked its charm for the hosts on that occasion, and La Maison Jaune have more recently scored home victories over Lens (3-2) and Lorient (4-2).

In fact, Nantes have won their last four meetings with Brest and won by a margin of at least two goals on each occasion.

Les Pirates haven’t emerged as victors in this fixture since the two teams collided in Ligue 2 back in February 2010, although it’s worth noting they didn’t clash competitively for nine years after that.

Michel Der Zakarian’s side succumbed 2-0 at Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their most recent away game, though they managed to go unbeaten in six road fixtures prior to that (3W, 3D).

That run just so happened to include away wins against Marseille, Bordeaux and Ligue 1 titleholders Lille, a sign that Nantes can hardly rest on their laurels in the last 16.

Brest have made it to the Coupe de France quarter-finals only twice in their history, most recently advancing to the last eight during the 2014-15 campaign.

Der Zakarian is still without goalkeeper Sebastien Cibois and playmaker Romain Del Castillo due to injury, while center-back Denys Bain is a doubt as he recovers from Covid-19.

Nantes will look forward to the return of central star Wylan Cyprien on Friday, although the match will come too soon for Moses Simon after his Nigeria were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Nantes vs. Brest

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nantes Lorient
Coupe de France

How to Watch Nantes vs. Brest

1 minute ago
Denmark Handball
2022 EHF European Handball Championship

How to Watch European Handball Championship: Sweden vs France

36 minutes ago
baseball field
International Baseball

How to Watch Venezuela vs Colombia

51 minutes ago
Horse Racing 2
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

51 minutes ago
Vermont Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Vermont at Northeastern in Women's College Hockey

51 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch Treviso vs Trieste

51 minutes ago
Denmark Handball
2022 EHF European Handball Championship

How to Watch European Handball Championship: Spain vs Denmark

2 hours ago
Racing
Formula E

How to Watch Formula E, Round 1

3 hours ago
BASEBALL FANS
International Baseball

How to Watch Panama vs Puerto Rico

4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy