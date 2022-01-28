How to Watch Nantes vs. Brest

A ticket to the Coupe de France quarterfinals awaits either Nantes or Brest as two Ligue 1 powers meet in the round of 16.

Nantes have a chance to go five games unbeaten at home for the first time in more than two years when Brest pay them a visit in the last 16 of the Coupe de France on Friday.

Antoine Kombouaré is enjoying a much more productive second term at the Nantes helm, targeting a repeat of their 3-1 Ligue 1 win when these teams clashed in September.

The Stade de la Beaujoire worked its charm for the hosts on that occasion, and La Maison Jaune have more recently scored home victories over Lens (3-2) and Lorient (4-2).

In fact, Nantes have won their last four meetings with Brest and won by a margin of at least two goals on each occasion.

Les Pirates haven’t emerged as victors in this fixture since the two teams collided in Ligue 2 back in February 2010, although it’s worth noting they didn’t clash competitively for nine years after that.

Michel Der Zakarian’s side succumbed 2-0 at Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their most recent away game, though they managed to go unbeaten in six road fixtures prior to that (3W, 3D).

That run just so happened to include away wins against Marseille, Bordeaux and Ligue 1 titleholders Lille, a sign that Nantes can hardly rest on their laurels in the last 16.

Brest have made it to the Coupe de France quarter-finals only twice in their history, most recently advancing to the last eight during the 2014-15 campaign.

Der Zakarian is still without goalkeeper Sebastien Cibois and playmaker Romain Del Castillo due to injury, while center-back Denys Bain is a doubt as he recovers from Covid-19.

Nantes will look forward to the return of central star Wylan Cyprien on Friday, although the match will come too soon for Moses Simon after his Nigeria were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

