One Ligue 1 outfit is guaranteed to depart this season’s Coupe de France quarterfinals as second-place Marseille travel to third-place Nice in the competition’s last eight.

Nice knocked French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain out of the previous round on penalties and hope to double up by ousting another famed name out of the running on Wednesday.

How to Watch Nice vs. Marseille in Canada Today

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Nice vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marseille have lost (3-0) and drawn (1-1) in their last two visits to the Allianz Riviera, but Les Olympiens can afford to believe given their away form in Ligue 1 has been almost flawless this term.

Nice, meanwhile, have lost four and drawn three of their 12 games at home in the league so far this campaign and succumbed 1-0 in front of their own fans when Clermont visited on Sunday.

That league loss served as a harsh return to reality after edging PSG in the last round of the Coupe, lasting the 90 minutes at the Parc des Princes without conceding a goal.

It was in the penalty shootout that goalkeeper Marcin Bulka — on loan from PSG — earned his stripes, not to mention a 38-year-old Dante converting one of the more audacious penalties you’ll see this season:

Nice manager Christophe Galtier — who led Lille to the Ligue 1 crown last season — will hope no such drama is required for his team to overcome Marseille, who lost 2-1 at Lyon in their last road fixture.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men are out to restore order given they had won five away games in a row prior to that, and with PSG now out of the way, Marseille have a prime chance to add to their 10 Coupe de France crowns.

Nice have won this competition on only three occasions, and yet their last triumph in 1997 was still more recent than Marseille’s equivalent (1987).

The Stade Velodrome hosts will hope home field plays its part as they look to chase down a spot in the last four, while Nice hope to send another major outfit packing in their quest.

