How to Watch Coupe de France: OGC Nice vs. Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

OGC Nice and Nantes face off at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Saturday in the French Cup final.

Nice advanced to the final of the French Cup following its 2-0 defeat of third-division club Versailles thanks to goals from Amine Gouiri and Kasper Dolberg, both of which were put in the back of the net in the second half. Nantes, meanwhile, drew Monaco 2-2 but was able to come away with a semifinal victory thanks to penalty kicks. Moses Simon put away the definitive fourth penalty kick to put his team in the final.

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Nantes Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream OGC Nice vs. Nantes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice is coming off of back-to-back wins in Ligue 1 action, and three wins in its last four in all competitions. The fine run of form has the club in fifth place in the French first division standings with 60 points, which means the club has a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers next season.

Nantes is in ninth in the Ligue 1 standings and has just one victory in its last five matches in all competitions. The singular win was a 5-3 finish against Bordeaux where the club scored all five goals in the second half.

Nice and Nantes face off at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Saturday to decide which team comes away with this season's French Cup.

