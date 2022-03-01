Skip to main content

How to Watch Nice vs. Versailles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nice takes on Versailles in the Coupe de France semifinals.

The 2021-22 Coupe de France is drawing to a close, with just a few more games remaining. The semifinals begin on Tuesday as Ligue 1 side Nice takes on FC Versailles 78, a team that plays in the fourth level of French football.

How to Watch Nice vs. Versailles Today

Game Date: Mar. 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream: You can stream Nice vs. Versailles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Versailles 78 making it this far in the tournament is a surprise, though the team has gotten favorable draws. It took on another fourth-level team, Bergerac Perigord FC, in the quarterfinals and has yet to play a Ligue 1 team during this tournament, with its toughest opponent being a Round of 16 contest against Ligue 2 team Toulouse, winning 1-0.

Nice has had a tougher time.

It faced fellow Ligue 1 team Marseille in the quarterfinals, winning 4-1, but the team's highlight win was in the Round of 16, as it defeated Paris Saint-Germain on penalty kicks. PSG had won the Coupe de France 14 times, including winning in 2020 and 2021.

Nice is looking to make its fourth Coupe de France final. It last appeared in the title match in 1997, when it beat EA Guingamp on penalty kicks to win the title.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Nice vs. Versailles

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Espanol
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ogc nice
Coupe de France

How to Watch Nice vs. Versailles

By Justin Carter
4 minutes ago
college soccer
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua

By Justin Carter
4 minutes ago
college soccer
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis

By Justin Carter
4 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch FC Union Berlin vs. FC St. Pauli

By Steve Benko
24 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Campeonato Nacional de Futebol Feminino

How to Watch Benfica vs CA Feira

By Steve Benko
24 minutes ago
genk soccer stadium
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch Ecuador vs Chile

By Steve Benko
54 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; (Editors note: slow shutter) Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and shooting guard Austin Rivers (25) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy