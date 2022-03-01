The 2021-22 Coupe de France is drawing to a close, with just a few more games remaining. The semifinals begin on Tuesday as Ligue 1 side Nice takes on FC Versailles 78, a team that plays in the fourth level of French football.

How to Watch Nice vs. Versailles Today

Game Date: Mar. 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream: You can stream Nice vs. Versailles on fuboTV:

FC Versailles 78 making it this far in the tournament is a surprise, though the team has gotten favorable draws. It took on another fourth-level team, Bergerac Perigord FC, in the quarterfinals and has yet to play a Ligue 1 team during this tournament, with its toughest opponent being a Round of 16 contest against Ligue 2 team Toulouse, winning 1-0.

Nice has had a tougher time.

It faced fellow Ligue 1 team Marseille in the quarterfinals, winning 4-1, but the team's highlight win was in the Round of 16, as it defeated Paris Saint-Germain on penalty kicks. PSG had won the Coupe de France 14 times, including winning in 2020 and 2021.

Nice is looking to make its fourth Coupe de France final. It last appeared in the title match in 1997, when it beat EA Guingamp on penalty kicks to win the title.

