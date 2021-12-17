Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Paris FC vs. Olympique Lyonnais in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    French Cup Round of 64 action sees Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais face off for the first time
    Author:

    Lyon heads to Stade Sebastien Charlety as the knockout stages continue in the 2021-22 French Cup. The team is looking for its first win in its last four matches to face Paris FC, which is unbeaten in its last four and advanced to the Round of 64 after a convincing 14-0 victory over CSC Cayenne.

    Today’s match is Olympique Lyonnais first match of the tournament, as it currently sits in 13th place in Ligue 1. All 20 teams from the top league in France have a bye in the tournament and begin their run for the cup in the Round of 64.

    How to Watch Paris FC vs. Olympique Lyonnais:

    Match Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

    Live stream the Paris FC vs. Olympique Lyonnais match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Midfielder Lucas Paquetá leads Lyon with six goals and three assists through 17 Ligue 1 matches this season, totaling 15 goals in his two seasons with Les Gones.

    Paris FC currently sits in fourth place in Ligue 2, two points behind top of the table AC Ajaccio. Midfielder Morgan Guilavogui has netted five goals in 13 league matches this season and scored a hat trick as a 34th minute substitute in the Round 8 win against CSC Cayenne.

    The winner of today’s match will advance to face the winner of Saturday’s Jura Sud vs Saint Denis FC match in January.

    Paris Saint-Germain is the defending champions, having won nine times since 2004 including the last two. The 105th French Cup Final is May 8, 2022.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Paris FC vs. Olympique Lyonnais

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    lyon
    Coupe de France

    How to Watch Paris FC vs. Olympique Lyonnais

    2 minutes ago
    Inter Milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch Salernitana vs. Inter Milan

    27 minutes ago
    genoa
    Serie A

    How to Watch Lazio vs. Genoa

    2 hours ago
    Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Stephenville vs. Austin LBJ

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13396703
    College Football

    How to Watch Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo

    3 hours ago
    Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Toledo Rockets: Bahamas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/17/2021

    3 hours ago
    Oct 22, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders running back Chaton Mobley (44) runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee: Bahamas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/17/2021

    3 hours ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Mubadala 5th Place & Semis, Rio De Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger Quarters & Doubles Semis

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_15964328
    Sailing

    How to Watch SailGP Australia: Day 1

    15 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy