French Cup Round of 64 action sees Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais face off for the first time

Lyon heads to Stade Sebastien Charlety as the knockout stages continue in the 2021-22 French Cup. The team is looking for its first win in its last four matches to face Paris FC, which is unbeaten in its last four and advanced to the Round of 64 after a convincing 14-0 victory over CSC Cayenne.

Today’s match is Olympique Lyonnais first match of the tournament, as it currently sits in 13th place in Ligue 1. All 20 teams from the top league in France have a bye in the tournament and begin their run for the cup in the Round of 64.

How to Watch Paris FC vs. Olympique Lyonnais:

Match Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live stream the Paris FC vs. Olympique Lyonnais match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Midfielder Lucas Paquetá leads Lyon with six goals and three assists through 17 Ligue 1 matches this season, totaling 15 goals in his two seasons with Les Gones.

Paris FC currently sits in fourth place in Ligue 2, two points behind top of the table AC Ajaccio. Midfielder Morgan Guilavogui has netted five goals in 13 league matches this season and scored a hat trick as a 34th minute substitute in the Round 8 win against CSC Cayenne.

The winner of today’s match will advance to face the winner of Saturday’s Jura Sud vs Saint Denis FC match in January.

Paris Saint-Germain is the defending champions, having won nine times since 2004 including the last two. The 105th French Cup Final is May 8, 2022.

Regional restrictions may apply.