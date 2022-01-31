Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain FC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain faces Nice in the Coupe de France's final Round of 16 match.

Two Ligue 1 sides enter Monday's match, but just one can advance to the Coupe de France quarterfinals. Will it be Paris Saint-Germain, the current Ligue 1 leader? Or Nice, the team in second place in the standings?

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain FC vs. OGC Nice Today:

Match Date: Jan. 31, 2021

Match Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream Paris Saint-Germain FC vs. OGC Nice on fuboTV

A matchup this big feels like it should come in the Coupe de France final, but instead the draw has it as a Round of 16 match, though the winner will be well-positioned to win it all.

PSG defeated Entente Feignies Aulnoye 3–0 in the Round of 64, then beat Vannes OC 4-0 in the Round of 32 to advance to this point in the tournament. Kylian Mbappé had three goals in the win over Vannes.

Nice beat SO Cholet 1–0 in the Round of 64, getting a goal from Andy Delort. The team was supposed to play the winner of Paris FC/Lyon in the Round of 32, but that match was abandoned due to crowd issues, which gave Nice a bye into the Round of 16.

PSG has won this event 15 times, including the two most recent tournaments. It's made the final in each of the last seven years. Nice last won the Cup in 1997.

These teams last met in Ligue 1 competition in December, drawing 0–0.

How To Watch

January
31
2022

Paris Saint-Germain FC vs. OGC Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
3:05
PM/ET
