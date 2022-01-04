Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch RC Lens vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Lens and Lille will face off in the most recent round of the French Cup, which pits Ligue 1 opponents against one another in the Derby du Nord.
    The Coupe de France accounts for the only win Lens has recorded across its last seven games, but beating Lille in the competition’s round of 64 looks to be an arduous task.

    After a solid start to the season, Lens hosts Lille on Tuesday looking to win successive editions of the Derby du Nord for the first time since 2003.

    How to Watch RC Lens vs. Lille OSC Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

    Live Stream RC Lens vs. Lille OSC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rivals will collide at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis as Lens and Lille each eye a place in the last 32 of France’s premier cup competition.

    Six-time Coupe de France champions Lille have gone unbeaten in their last 11 outings, a hint that manager Jocelyn Gourvennec’s vision for the club is beginning to take shape.

    The team will make the short trip south, but winger Jonathan Ikoné will not join the party after signing with Fiorentina. Jonathan David, Benjamin André and Xeka are among other players who will miss the match due to COVID-19 protocols.

    Ignatius Ganago scored the only goal of the game to take Lens past Stade Poitevin in the last round, with three-time Coupe de France runners-up eyeing their first final appearance since 1998.

    Lille, on the other hand, hasn't ventured as far as the decider since they last won the tournament in 2011.

    A 3–1 victory over second-division Auxerre last month was enough to steer Gourvennec’s men into the last 64, having now won five of their last six games.

    Lens collected a narrow 1–0 win over Lille when they hosted their derby opponents in September, since which both clubs have moved in opposite directions.

